Police seek 3 women suspected of shoplifting, fleeing from officer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for three women who stole over $175 worth of clothing from a store at the Coastal Grand Mall, the sped off through the parking lot when confronted by a police officer.

At about 6 p.m. on Monday, May 2, three women entered the Dillard’s at Coastal Grand carrying shopping bags, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report. They placed merchandise in the bags, and exited the store without paying.

A uniformed police officer approached the women and requested they stop, the report states. All three then fled on foot and got into an early-2000s dark green Chrysler Pacifica with a paper tag from Stops Auto Wholesale. The women then fled in the vehicle, spinning the tires and “driving in a reckless manner,” the report states, noting that they went through two stop signs and a stop light.

Police are asking that anyone who can identify these women or who has any information call MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 16-007865.

