VIDEO: Woman documents capture of gator found outside home

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
By Lisa Gresci, Anchor
Greenwood noticed the gator outside her door at about 11 p.m. Sunday. (Source: Russell Cavender, The Snake Chaser via Facebook) Greenwood noticed the gator outside her door at about 11 p.m. Sunday. (Source: Russell Cavender, The Snake Chaser via Facebook)
Russell Cavender captured an wrangled the gator (Source: Russell Cavender) Russell Cavender captured an wrangled the gator (Source: Russell Cavender)
The gator was bound and put on The Snake Chaser truck. (Source: Russell Cavender) The gator was bound and put on The Snake Chaser truck. (Source: Russell Cavender)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman discovered an uninvited and scaly guest at her front door Sunday night, and posted videos and livestreams of the ordeal to her Facebook page.

At about 11 p.m., when Shatrina Shy Greenwood noticed an alligator on her front porch, she grabbed her phone and started rolling.

“For real, it’s time to move back to Cali,” Greenwood said as she recorded the large gator outside her door. “Marriage over, kids can stay here, I’m out!” she joked.

At first, Greenwood thought a sound she heard was her yellow lab bumping up against the wall. It didn’t take her long to realize the dog wasn’t there.“I looked out my little side window, and I don't see anyone, and then I look down,” she said. “I opened the door and I started screaming at my friends, ‘Call 911. There's a gator at the door!”

She said she called 911, who contacted the Department of Natural Resources, who then called The Snake Chaser, a local expert in wildlife removal.

Shortly after, Russell Cavender arrived and started documenting the gator himself, posting pictures of the 8-foot animal to his own company’s Facebook page. 

Greenwood watched as Cavender got to work.

“It was crazy! It was crazy!” she said. “I mean, I was scared for him because the snake chaser ended up bleeding and he admitted when he got here that this thing is chunky and he's going to hurt me.”  

For Cavender, it's all about the safety of the animal and keeping the situation as calm as possible.

“I grab it and try to get it off the concrete, away from the front door so it doesn't break the glass,” he said. “Sometimes when you grab a gator, they start to fling and flail and when that happens it's not a good thing.”  

Though the gator did leave behind some damage from doing just that, he was safely placed in the truck after an hour of coaxing by Cavender.

Cavender told Greenwood that he thought the gator had been chased out of the water by an even bigger gator, and arrived at her doorstop seeking shelter.

While Greenwood initially wanted the gator dead, she soon had a change of heart.

“Alex Bobby we named him, the gator,” she said. “He became my friend and then he became bookie and boo, and aw, don't hurt him.”  

“The alligator is in a very safe location, a very safe place, no one has to worry about that alligator ever again,” Cavender added.

Cavender said the gator is in a safe location and residents won’t have to worry about it again.

He urged anyone who finds an alligator in their yard to stay as far away as possible and to call authorities to remove it.

See more video of the gator and its capture on Greenwood's Facebook page.

