Rally at the River, Republican Stump tonight

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - There are more than 30 Republican candidates up for re-election in Horry County. Some of those candidates will meet for an old fashioned political stump Monday night to mingle with voters.

Horry County's Republican Party chairman Robert Rabon says 37 republican candidates are up for election in South Carolina's June 14th primary. There are a number of uncontested races including the sheriff, coroner and auditor races. Many running are the incumbent and won't be speaking at the stump but are expected to attend, Chairman Rabon said only those who are running against someone will speak. He expects a few of the races to be close within his own party.

"We've got some senate races..you know, Senate 34 and Senate 33 races, so those will be some pretty intense races…a lot of interest in those so I wouldn't be surprised we don't have a little fireworks," he said.

Another hot topic will be the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, Donald Trump. Chairman Rabon said many in his party of chosen to rally around the Trump, despite preferring former GOP presidential candidates over him. Rabon says most Republicans are preferring the "ABC" mentality, known as "anybody but Clinton."

According to CNN, Donald Trump is expected in Washington DC this week to meet with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and top congressional Republicans. Ryan has not endorsed Trump yet, and says "he's not there yet." The DC meeting is expected to take place Thursday.

Horry County's Republican Stump, Rally at the River, is Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Peanut Warehouse in Conway. There will be food and live bluegrass music. RJ Coreman will bring a train car for the kids and campaign booths will be set-up outside the warehouse. The event is expected to wind down by 9 p.m.

