Dog found severely abused in Marlboro Co., $5,000 reward offered for information

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A dog was found injured and malnourished in Marlboro County last week, and now a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

The dog was found in the Academy Road area of the county after a concerned citizen called animal control when they noticed the condition the dog was in, according to a news release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. The dog appeared to not have eaten well for some period of time, and appeared to be severely abused, the release states. The type of abuse is cruel and strange, and a criminal investigation was initiated after a veterinarian notified MCSO.

“The abuse that was inflicted upon this animal is inhumane. For the preservation of the Investigation, we aren’t getting into specifics at this time about the exact nature of the abuse. I urge anyone with a heart to please call if you have any information that will help us bring the person to justice who is behind this.”

The Humane Society of Marlboro County is assisting in the investigation. The Humane Society of the United States is offering the $5,000 reward.

“There is no excuse for purposefully harming a defenseless animals like this dog. We hope our reward will help find the perpetrator of this horrible crime,” said Kim Kelly, South Carolina state director for The HSUS.

Lt. Jamie Seales with MCSO says due to the nature of the case, the crime could be considered a felony, with a maximum of five years in prison. Jennifer Highduke with the Humane Society says if the person is found, they will be pushing for that sentence.

"We want the full five years, which is the maximum that they can get. I met with the Humane Society Director last week in Charleston and they are offering a five thousand dollar reward."

Anyone with any information about this dog, its prior owner or the abuse of the dog, is asked to call the MCSO at 843-479-5605 or 911 and ask to speak to an investigator.

