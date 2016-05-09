TONIGHT AT 11 P.M. - WMBF Investigates the heroin epidemic

THURSDAY AT 11PM - A local student, a tragic accident and a dangerous addiction that turned his family upside down.

“My son was really good at school, he made good grades. Then he had this really tragic accident. It was such a bad accident that they had him addicted to morphine. I don’t really know when it started…”

It’s cheap, plentiful, powerful, and it’s probably in your backyard.

Thursday at 11 p.m., WMBF News Investigates the heroin epidemic.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.