Fatal crash claims life of 62-year-old man

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A vehicle crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Rasiklal Patel Sunday night, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Brunson Spring Road and Jordanville Road. McSpadden said Patel died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. McSpadden also noted Patel was visiting from India.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated and said a 25-year-old was driving a 2002 Infiniti which carried two passengers, including Patel.

The Infiniti was traveling south on Second 97 and tried to make a left turn on SC-24, a GMC pickup truck was traveling west on Secondary 24 and collided with the Infiniti. According to SCHP the pickup truck was pulling a boat and had two passengers in the vehicle.

The driver and one passenger of the Infiniti were transported to Grand Strand Hospital. Highway Patrol also stated the passengers of the Infiniti were wearing a seat-belt.

One of the two passengers of the pickup truck was not wearing a seat-belt, the driver of the truck was wearing a seat-belt.

