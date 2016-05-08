Officers assaulted, bitten, called 'crackers,' as they tried to detain 'wanted' man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several officers were hurt while trying to apprehend a "wanted" man.

Police reports say officers responded just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning to 1204 King street. That's where they reportedly found 61-year old Major Bellamy.

"Officers informed the offender he was under arrest, and the offender became confrontational and verbally abusive towards officers," the police report said.

During the struggle, three officers were kicked, while the fourth officer was bitten by Bellamy on his left bicep, according to the report.

Authorities said the bite was deep enough that teeth marks were visible.

EMS and another officer responded to the call. In the meantime, reports say Bellamy was still hollering and using derogatory racial epitaphs, including calling the officers on scene "crackers."

"The offender then stated he tried biting the officer's arm off and next time, if he had a gun, he would blow him away," the police report stated.

Warrants were served to Bellamy for assaulting a police officer, threatening the life of a public official and resisting arrest.

