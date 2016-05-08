Fire reported in large wooded area between Hwy 501 and Hwy 90

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Forestry Service is currently working a fire in a large wooded area near Gardner Lacy Road between Highway 501 and Highway 90.

Lt. Brian Van Aernem with Horry County Fire Rescue says Horry County's "wildfire team" is assisting.

Authorities say three plows are working the fire that is burning about 5 acres of land, and lines have been drawn around it. The fire is being considered "contained" at this point, according to VAn Aernem.

No word on what caused the blaze.

Stay with WMBF on air and online for the latest information.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.