Authorities identify teen swimmer who drowned at Pitts Landing - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Authorities identify teen swimmer who drowned at Pitts Landing

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Billy Ray Burchell. (Source: Courtney Skinner) Billy Ray Burchell. (Source: Courtney Skinner)
Billy Ray Burchell. (Source: Courtney Skinner) Billy Ray Burchell. (Source: Courtney Skinner)
Search efforts ended Sunday evening after the body of a missing swimmer was found in the Little Pee Dee River in Conway.  (Source: Josh Roberson) Search efforts ended Sunday evening after the body of a missing swimmer was found in the Little Pee Dee River in Conway.  (Source: Josh Roberson)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler confirms 19-year old Billy Ray Burchell's body was recovered after he drowned at Pitts Landing in the PeeDee River Sunday afternoon.

Burchell drowned just before 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Fowler said.

Fowler says he is unable to determine if Burchell could swim.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Brian Van Aernem, divers responded to Pitts Landing in Conway to assist with the search. 

Robert McCullough, with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said DNR crews were assisting Horry County first responders with the search.

Initial reports were that a boater had gone missing. McCullough said it was actually a swimmer, and the confusion could have stemmed from the fact that some individuals in a boat were trying to offer assistance.

Horry County Police are investigating the incident.

Burchell's family has reached out to WMBF News to say that they are working on placing donation boxes around the area to help fund transport for Burchell back to Virginia and for his funeral. 

You can also donate to the family's GoFundMe account here: https://www.gofundme.com/funeralforbillyb

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

  • Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:35:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-04-17 05:20:39 GMT

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

  • R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:27:50 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:58 GMT

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly