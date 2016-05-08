Suspects sought following armed robbery of Myrtle Beach convenience store

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police continue to investigate after two men robbed a Scotchman convenience store in Myrtle Beach early Saturday morning while armed.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, the robbery happened at 7:05 a.m., at the 6201 N. Kings Hwy., location. The two men reportedly entered the store and presented a weapon to the clerks.

The suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, the report stated. The robbery remains under investigation.

