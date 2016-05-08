Fairmont man dies from injuries sustained in shooting

FAIRMONT, NC (WMBF) – Police continue to investigate a Saturday shooting that killed one person and injured a second.

Det. Scott Jacobs, with the Fairmont Police Department, said police responded to the Four Points Convenience Store on North Walnut Street around 2 p.m., after receiving a call about the shooting. Two victims were taken to area hospitals.

One of them, Derion Hinson, 23, of Fairmont, died Saturday night from injuries sustained, according to Jacobs. The second victim was still receiving medical treatment as of 11:30 a.m., on Sunday, he added.

The FPD continues to investigate the shooting, along with assistance from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 628-9766.

