Family of four displaced following Sunday morning fire in Garden City

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in Garden City.

According to Capt. Rodney Jewett with the Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Department, crews were on the scene of the fire in the 500 block of West Surfwind Drive in Garden City at 7:38 a.m. A single-wide mobile home had heavy flames showing when firefighters arrived, he added.

Two adults and two children were inside the home, but were able to get out safely, Jewett said. He added the fire started in the back of the home near the kitchen.

The home was a total loss and the Red Cross will be assisting the family, according to Jewett. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The family of four that lived in the home suffered from several ailments, including two children with autism and a mother who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Both parents declined to speak on camera in order to deal with their loss. They described their family as normally very private.

In addition to the home, the family's car was heavily damaged in the fire. A neighbor was able to fix another vehicle they owned and even washed it so they would have something to drive.

Two nieces also showed up Sunday to offer assistance. They implored the community to come together and help their relatives in this time of need.

"You don't have clothes, you don't have a car and then to have a child with special needs and not be able to provide for your child as a parent, especially on Mothers Day, would be overwhelming," said Christy Feathers, a relative.

A Go Fund Me page has been established to assist the family. To donate, click here.

