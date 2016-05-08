Woman accused of threatening life of Myrtle Beach police officer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman early Saturday morning after she allegedly threatened an officer’s life following her arrest for driving under the influence.

Marquetta Nakia Gibson, 28, was charged with felony threatening the life, person or family of a public officer; driving under the influence, first offense; and operating a vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department records.

According to the incident report, the suspect was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center around 4:30 a.m., for a blood draw following her arrested for alleged DUI.

The suspect allegedly threatened the officer by making hints that either she or her friends, “would take the victim out,” and that she already knew where he lived, the report stated.

According to the report, the officer took the threat very seriously, as the suspect was reportedly in the company of known gang members with violent criminal records.

