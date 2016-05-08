Little River Lions Club builds ramps for locals in need - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Little River Lions Club builds ramps for locals in need

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
Connect
The Little River Lions Club works to build ramps for disabled individuals. (Source: WMBF News) The Little River Lions Club works to build ramps for disabled individuals. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A local group is working hard to improve where they live by building ramps for those in need within the community.

The Little River Lions Club is known for their hard work in the community, as the group has been building ramps for about 10 years. 

It all started when a member knew someone who could use a handicap ramp. With almost every club member having a construction background, everyone got on board.

"It's a sense of pride," said Marion Schroll, secretary for the Little River Lions Club. "The tears from the people that we finish them for, and the tears I hear on the phone from those we can't build ramps for is what keeps us going. It's a unique way for us to help our community.” .

Once the club built its first ramp, the effort snowballed.

“I get calls from eastern Georgia, all over South and North Carolina, with people in desperate need of getting ramps built,” Schroll said. “People that are wheelchair bound or have to walk with a cane really are in desperate needs of ramps. So, that why we do it.” 

One person who was a recipient of the group's efforts was former Lions Club member Welton Smith, who suffered a stroke that limited his mobility.

It only took one quick phone call before 10 people were outside of his Little River house to build a large ramp for him.

“If it wasn’t for that, I couldn’t get out of this house," Smith said.

The group covers the cost of the materials needed to build the ramps for low-income individuals and disabled veterans who prove they’re in need. However, there’s still one problem.

“Our club is just not set up to travel,” Schroll said.

Schroll said it's impossible to respond to every one of the 200 calls the club gets a year. Now, the group is looking for a helping hand.

“We need more handicap ramp builders and we definitely need more donations to do them because our club resources are limited,” Schroll said.

Anyone who would like to offer their services, has unwanted materials or simply has ideas that can help the Little River Lions Club mission, visit their website here or call (843)-798-2397.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.
 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

  • Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:35:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-04-17 05:20:39 GMT

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

  • R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:27:50 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:58 GMT

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly