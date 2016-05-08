Little River Lions Club builds ramps for locals in need

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A local group is working hard to improve where they live by building ramps for those in need within the community.

The Little River Lions Club is known for their hard work in the community, as the group has been building ramps for about 10 years.

It all started when a member knew someone who could use a handicap ramp. With almost every club member having a construction background, everyone got on board.

"It's a sense of pride," said Marion Schroll, secretary for the Little River Lions Club. "The tears from the people that we finish them for, and the tears I hear on the phone from those we can't build ramps for is what keeps us going. It's a unique way for us to help our community.” .

Once the club built its first ramp, the effort snowballed.

“I get calls from eastern Georgia, all over South and North Carolina, with people in desperate need of getting ramps built,” Schroll said. “People that are wheelchair bound or have to walk with a cane really are in desperate needs of ramps. So, that why we do it.”

One person who was a recipient of the group's efforts was former Lions Club member Welton Smith, who suffered a stroke that limited his mobility.

It only took one quick phone call before 10 people were outside of his Little River house to build a large ramp for him.

“If it wasn’t for that, I couldn’t get out of this house," Smith said.

The group covers the cost of the materials needed to build the ramps for low-income individuals and disabled veterans who prove they’re in need. However, there’s still one problem.

“Our club is just not set up to travel,” Schroll said.

Schroll said it's impossible to respond to every one of the 200 calls the club gets a year. Now, the group is looking for a helping hand.

“We need more handicap ramp builders and we definitely need more donations to do them because our club resources are limited,” Schroll said.

Anyone who would like to offer their services, has unwanted materials or simply has ideas that can help the Little River Lions Club mission, visit their website here or call (843)-798-2397.