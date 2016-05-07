Horry County 'suspicious' fire under investigation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police and fire officials are investigating what authorities are calling a "suspicious" fire.

It happened at a vacant house on Bridge Creek Drive Saturday morning. At this point, authorities won't say why the fire appeared suspicious.

However, no injuries were reported, and officials say the fire was put out in about an hour.

