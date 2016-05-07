Boat falls off trailer, lands on vehicle after accident in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic accident in Conway caused a boat to fall off a trailer and hit another vehicle, confirmed Assistant Chief Jeremy Carter with the Conway Fire Department.

Viewer Robbie Causey sent video and photos of the accident at about 3 p.m. Saturday. Assistant Chief Carter said the accident happened on Church Street between Highway 378 and 9th Avenue.

Carter said two patients were transported with minor injuries.

