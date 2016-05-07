SCHP trooper involved in collision near Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle and an SUV collided at the interchange at Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 544, near Surfside Beach, Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Sherri Smith the the Horry County Sheriff's Office said the trooper was travelling east and responding to another incident. The trooper had lights and sirens on, and went through a red light, striking the SUV. The trooper and a passenger in the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital, Sgt. Smith said.

A WMBF News staff member sent a photo of the collision at about 1:45 p.m., and the SCHP listed that a collision with injuries at that intersection occurred at about 12:55 p.m. Another WMBF News staff member reported a large traffic backup around that intersection.

The SCDOT reported at 2:19 p.m. that the accident was cleared.

