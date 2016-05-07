Myrtle Beach Costco evacuated as a precaution after non-hazardous leak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Costco on Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach was evacuated Saturday afternoon after reports of smoke in the building, according to a witness at the scene.

An employee of WMBF sister station WECT recorded video at of shoppers outside the store with a Myrtle Beach Fire Department truck in the parking lot at about 12:30 p.m. An Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance is also seen responding to the store.

Another witness reported to WMBF News that there was a Freon leak, and multiple ambulances responded to the scene. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed there was a non-hazardous leak from the refrigeration system at the Costco, and they began evacuating before the fire department arrived as a precaution. The repair company was on scene as MBFD units arrived, and the store reopened and was operating normally shortly after.

