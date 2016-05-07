11th Annual Mayfest on Main Festival returns to North Myrtle Bea - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

11th Annual Mayfest on Main Festival returns to North Myrtle Beach

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thousands of residents and visitors flocked to North Myrtle Beach for the 11th annual Mayfest on Main festival Saturday. Main Street was shut down for crowds and the famous horseshoe was filled with live entertainment.

The all-day festival had everything from more than 100 vendors of home-made goods and crafts, two stages with live entertainment, and food. There was also a kid’s area with a bounce house, small rides and face-painting.

North Myrtle Beach has invested a lot of time and money into making sure the downtown area can accommodate huge crowds to reel in more visitors and keeping locals happy.

“We love this festival it’s one of our favorites, it’s actually one of the best ones we do,” Magnet Jewelry vendor Tim Moose said. Moose comes to the festival year after year to sell jewelry. While he’s in the area, he plans to enjoy some of the other vendors and store fronts, which is something organizers want to see happen.

“We want people to be reintroduced to those businesses or maybe even go into them for the first time,” North Myrtle Beach Event Coordinator Tina McCrackin said.

Organizers say at one point, events were at a standstill while parts of the area got revitalized to help boost more interest in the community, so more local businesses can rake in more dollars.

“The new stage down in the horseshoe is part of bringing locals as well as visitors down to Main Street to visit our businesses and stay at some of our accommodations,” McCrackin said.

Organizers say anytime an event is coordinated, event staff think about the economic impact it has on the area because it also shows what else the beach has to offer.

“One of the reason we have a festival such as this is to drive business onto Main Street to some of the businesses that are here every day,” McCrackin said.

Organizers say this event is so big they're already planning for next year. If you want to bring your business or be a vendor next year, you can sign up on their website at http://parks.nmb.us.

