Horry County Police Chief retires - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Police Chief retires

Former Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes (Source: Horry County Police Department) Former Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes (Source: Horry County Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Friday was a change of guard atop the Horry County Police Department, as it was Chief Saundra Rhodes’ final day before her abrupt retirement.

Rhodes started with the Horry County Police Department in 1998 and became chief in 2012.

An email to staff initially announcing her retirement listed some of her accomplishments, including increasing the department by 23 people, realigning precincts and creating a gang task force.

Recently, the department has also had its problems. Within the past year, the HCPD has faced issues with different detectives accused of sexual harassment and failing to investigate sexual abuse cases.

With Rhodes out, Deputy Chief Kelvin Waites will take the interim chief position until a new chief is appointed. Waites joined Horry County in 2012 after four years with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Horry County has repeatedly denied WMBF News interviews with Rhodes or Waites, saying it is a personnel issue.

Still, this change impacts 264 employees in the department. Chuck Canterbury, the national president for the Fraternal Order of Police, was asked about how these changes could impact the department.

"Right now, the officers are feeling a little bit anxious. They don't have any kind of information about what kind of search is going to take place to find a replacement for the chief,” Canterbury said. “I think at this point there's a little anxiety, but they'll continue to do their jobs."

Canterbury worked for Horry County and knows the struggles with a change in leadership. He said officers are often regimented and militaristic, so change from the norm can be hard.

He added it's important that current leadership be open about the process moving forward.

"There's been so little information from the county government about what they're going to do,” Canterbury said. “I think that's up in the air now, to see if the county administration is going to use some internal talent to help select the next chief."

The County will start advertising the job in June. The spokesperson said it will be a national search, just as it was the last time the position of chief was open.

Related story:

Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes announces retirement

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

  • Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:35:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-04-17 05:20:39 GMT

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

  • R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:27:50 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:58 GMT

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly