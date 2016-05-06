Dash cam footage, surveillance photos from NMB bank robbery rele - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Dash cam footage, surveillance photos from NMB bank robbery released

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
By Josh Roberson, Reporter
Surveillance footage was released from the North Myrtle Beach bank robbery. (Source: David H. Helms/Senior Vice President/Director of Corporate Real Estate and Security) Surveillance footage was released from the North Myrtle Beach bank robbery. (Source: David H. Helms/Senior Vice President/Director of Corporate Real Estate and Security)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police dash camera footage and surveillance photos from Wednesday's armed robbery of a North Myrtle Beach bank and subsequent chase with law enforcement was released Friday.

The images from inside the bank show the three suspects, all wearing hoodies, brandishing weapons and taking money for the employees.

From there, a pursuit with law enforcement began.

Dash cam video shows North Myrtle Beach police first trying to pull over the three suspects. But when officers flash their blue lights, the suspects flee. 

Police then chase the men off of the main highway. One officer could be heard saying one of the suspects had an AK-47 pointed out of the window.

The chase eventually went through a residential area, with the suspect firing over 17 shots at officers. Reports said at least one of those bullets struck a home, but no one was injured.

Next, the suspects turn down Water Tower Road toward Longs.

An officer can be heard as his vehicle is shot and forced to run off of the road. According to reports, police never fired their weapons during the chase and no officers were harmed.

The pursuit ended after one officer ducked behind his car and threw stop sticks into the street just as the suspects passed by. The car spun out before coming to a stop. 

It was then that the suspects are seen running away from the car.

A six-hour manhunt followed before all three suspects were caught by police Wednesday night. 

They were all denied bond during a court appearance on Thursday.

Powered by Frankly