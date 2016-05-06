One killed in two-vehicle Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed following a two-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon in Horry County.

The crash happened at 12:05 p.m., on S.C. 707 near Norwood Drive, according to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2014 mack truck heading south on S.C. 707 struck a 2002 Ford four-door after the driver of the Ford failed to yield right of way, Collins said.

The Ford was struck on the driver’s side, and the driver died as a result of the collision, according to Collins.

Both motorists were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The truck driver was not injured and will not face charges, Collins said.

