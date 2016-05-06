Suspects charged in Myrtle Beach armed robberies now facing charges out of Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects charged in connection with a pair of armed robberies in Myrtle Beach are now facing charges for an alleged armed robbery out of Georgetown County.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Lauren Rochelle Tucker, 21, and Jamaine Donnell Wilson 43, were charged in connection with an April 22 incident in the 4700 block of Wesley Road in Murrells Inlet.

One of the suspects allegedly entered the home and asked about possible employment. Then, the intruder reportedly presented a firearm and struck the victim several times, the release stated.

The suspect had the victim go through the house and look for valuables, according to the release. Eventually, the person was able to escape, followed by the assailant leaving the house and fleeing in a Toyota four-door with a female suspect, law enforcement said.

The victim was able to identify the suspect after seeing them on television following the alleged Horry County incidents, the release stated.

Wilson, of Longs, is charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery and first-degree assault and battery.

Tucker, of Gastonia, N.C., is charged with one count of armed robbery, according to the release.

Both suspects face charges for two alleged Myrtle Beach armed robberies that reportedly took place on April 23 and April 24.

