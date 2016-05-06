One person charged following manhunt near River Landing Apartments in Horry County

Police were involved in a manhunt early Friday morning in Horry County. (Source: Josh Roberson)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is in custody following a manhunt near River Landing Apartments that began just before 1 a.m., on Friday.

According to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Dorein Antwon Vereen, 18, of Conway, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm.

He remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday afternoon under no bond.

Collins said the manhunt was preceded by an attempted traffic stop by SCHP troopers right before midnight.

That led to a short pursuit with law enforcement before the alleged passenger, Vereen, and the driver got out of the car and ran into the woods, according to Collins.

The suspect allegedly had a gun that he pointed at law enforcement as he ran into the woods, according to Collins. No shots were fired, he added.

Law enforcement agents were able to apprehend the suspect a short time late.

The driver has not been located at this time, according to Collins.

