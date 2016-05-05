Rhodes enters final day as chief of the Horry County Police Department

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Chief Saundra Rhodes’ tenure as the leader of the Horry County Police Department comes to end on Friday.

Rhodes, who was appointed the department head in 2012, announced her retirement in April, stating it would be effective on May 6.

“I am leaving with the confidence that the Department will continue to be led by dedicated and motivated leaders and I know that the Department can only benefit from the fresh perspectives and new ideas that these individuals will bring,” Rhodes stated in her official announcement.

Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge appointed Deputy Chief Kelvin Waites to serve as interim chief until a permanent replacement is selected.

Rhodes' retirement announcement came after serious allegations surfaced against two Horry County detectives and two other police officers serving under her.

