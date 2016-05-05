Hemingway school responds one day after student brawl breaks out - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hemingway school responds one day after student brawl breaks out

By Audrey Biesk, Reporter
Connect
Several fights broke out at Hemingway High School on Wednesday. (Source: WMBF News) Several fights broke out at Hemingway High School on Wednesday. (Source: WMBF News)

HEMINGWAY, SC (WMBF) - Seventeen Hemingway High School students will face charges of disturbing schools and affray after several fights broke out on campus Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second fighting incident in the Williamsburg County School District this week. A statement from Bonnie King, director of public relations, mirrored the one sent in reference to Kingstree High School's Monday altercation: 

"We have several programs in place within our district that assist our students in resolving conflicts without physical contact. Our guidance counselors, behavioral/intervention specialists and mental health counselors work closely with students to address many issues to include conflict resolution. Counselors and administrators participate in crisis non-violence technique training that provides them with the knowledge needed during physical altercations. The district is investigating this incident and working cooperatively with local authorities."

Hemingway police first received the call from the high school around 12 p.m., on Wednesday after the security office could not control the fights.

"I was pulling up on scene and several more fights had broken out," said Hemingway Police Chief Bryan Todd. "Between the gym and cafeteria area, this was the time where the students were out on lunch break and there were three to four fights going on when the call came in.”

One mother who has a son at Hemingway said she is hoping they keep police on campus the entire day to keep fights from happening again.

“I’ve been to many fights at Hemingway High School since I’ve been here," Todd said. "This one was different yesterday, with all the different groups fighting. I’ve never seen it like that before." 

Todd enlisted assistance from the Johnsonville Police Department, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and state probation and parole officers. He said his No. 1 priority is to make sure fighting does not happen inside the high schools.

“If you make physical contact with another student in that school, it’s my position that you’re going to be charged," Todd said. "If they call my office and I have to go, you’re going to be charged." 

The seven students arrested will appear in court in Hemingway on May 24 and the juveniles will report to the juvenile justice department.

Related story:

Video: HS assistant principal accused of choking student until she passes out

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

  • Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:35:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-04-17 05:20:39 GMT

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

  • R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:27:50 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:58 GMT

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly