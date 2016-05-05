Swim advisory issued for portion of beach in North Myrtle Beach

A portion of beach in North Myrtle Beach is under a swim advisory. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A portion of beach in North Myrtle Beach has been placed under a swimming advisory by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

According to a DHEC press release, the affected area includes 200 feet above and below the street end of 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach.

“High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of the beach and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal,” said Sean Torrens with DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Quality Control Office in Myrtle Beach.

According to the release, it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said this is a very limited location that was impacted by stormwater runoff from recent rains.

"We and DHEC will continue to test and will reopen as soon as results merit," Dowling said. "Meanwhile, 99.9 percent of our nine miles of beach and ocean in the city of North Myrtle Beach is open for swimming."

