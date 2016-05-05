Consider This: RIDE III approval a move in the right direction

A great move by the Horry County Council this week as members unanimously approved the Ride III road building program.

The plan includes 13 projects, along with paving some dirt roads…at a cost of $600 million.

It will be funded by a penny sales tax that would begin in May of next year.

Some of the major projects include the extension of 31 to the North Carolina state line, widening Carolina Forest Boulevard and Forestbrook road. All of them so important for an area that is exploding in population and visitors.

This is what Ride II resulted in: the Backgate Overpass, the widening of 707 and creating business for local suppliers, sub-contractors and vendors as well.

Consider This: We are fortunate to have forward-thinking leaders focused on improving our infrastructure.

It will soon be up to Horry County voters to decide if Ride III is a go. I hope you make it happen.

