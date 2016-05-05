Victim in April's Shetland Lane shooting now facing charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has been formally charged in connection with an April 12 shooting on Shetland Lane in Horry County.

According to Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis, Jessie Elbert Woody Jr., 51, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Woody was released Thursday on a $12,000 bond, according to information on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

Horry County police were called to Shetland Lane on April 12 and found a victim who was also in possession of a firearm, Denis said. That person reportedly was the suspect.

Woody allegedly got into an argument while trying to serve court documents on someone at the Shetland Lane home and eventually left.

The suspect returned later to try and serve the documents on a second person at the home and the argument resumed, according to Denis. At this point, Woody allegedly pulled the firearm and pointed it at the two men.

One of those men got a weapon from his car and reportedly shot the suspect, according to Denis.

