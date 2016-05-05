Bond denied for NMB bank robbery suspects, residents talk about - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Bond denied for NMB bank robbery suspects, residents talk about chase

North Myrtle Beach officers were fired upon during a chase on Wednesday. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach) North Myrtle Beach officers were fired upon during a chase on Wednesday. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)
North Myrtle Beach officers were fired upon during a chase on Wednesday. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach) North Myrtle Beach officers were fired upon during a chase on Wednesday. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)
The three suspects appear at the bond hearing Thursday. (Source: WMBF News) The three suspects appear at the bond hearing Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Bond was denied for the three suspects accused of the armed robbery of a North Myrtle Beach bank on Wednesday.

The bond hearing took place Wednesday afternoon in a North Myrtle Beach courtroom.

A judge decided the three suspects in the case could pose a danger to the community and could also potentially be flight risks if they were released on bond. 

Arrest warrants released Friday show that the charges for all three suspects include: two counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, two counts of first degree assault and battery, kidnapping, wearing a mask to conceal identity, entering a bank with intent to steal, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and failure to stop for blue lights. 

Lance Hardiman, Roderick Berklery, and Justin Pressley face all of those 13 charges, and Pressley also faces one more charge of possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Prosecutor Scott Hixson appeared in court to convince the judge not to grant bond for the three men.

He said they forced people to the ground during the robbery at South State Bank and did steal money.

Hixson said they showed indifference to human life through that armed robbery and shooting during a police chase although nobody was hurt in the end.

Hixson also said substantial resources were used to find the men.

Berklery asked the judge if hypothetically he thought the act of running away from police is an obvious reaction in that scenario. The judge told him it’s better to cooperate.

Hardiman also pointed out to the judge that the charges are alleged at this time. The judge said it’s not up to him to evaluate guilt, but instead to look at danger to the community and flight risk to evaluate bond. 

Many people around the Barefoot Resort and Water Tower Road area said they were nervous for their safety Wednesday.

Jeffrey Horton, who lives and works in the Barefoot Resort area, was working on a trailer for Mainscape when loud sounds pierced the air. That's when he saw a gray car rip down Water Tower Road with a man shooting out the window at the police following behind.

"His body was almost outside the window," Horton said. "You just started hearing pow pow pow."

Horton ran for cover in a building and police quickly showed up to secure the property. He said he and two other workers were not allowed to leave. Meanwhile, they were listening to a police scanner.

"They started talking about how they were tracking a guy who was possibly in our backyard essentially," Horton said.

Not too far from Mainscape down Water Tower Road, one man said a suspect was found hiding under a shed in his backyard.

Ultimately, police tracked down all three suspects within the perimeter they secured. By Thursday, residents started getting back to their daily lives knowing they weren't in danger.

"We just weren't willing to just go away last night and let them potentially cause more problems for someone else," said Chief J. Phillip Webster of the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department.

Find the latest on this story here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

  • Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:35:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-04-17 05:20:39 GMT

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

  • R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:27:50 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:58 GMT

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly