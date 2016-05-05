Longer security lines impacting travelers at MYR, hubs across co - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Longer security lines impacting travelers at MYR, hubs across country

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Longer lines at security checkpoints at Myrtle Beach International Airport and hubs across the country are causing headaches for travelers.

Kirk Lovell, spokesperson for the Horry County Department of Airports, said roughly 50 travelers missed their flights Thursday due to long waits at security gates.

A press release from the Horry County Department of Airports encouraged travelers to arrive at the airport two hours prior to the scheduled time of departure for domestic flights and three hours for international travel.

“This allows time for parking and shuttle transportation, airline check-in, obtaining a boarding pass and going through the security screening process,” the release stated.

NBC News also reported that airlines, airports and industry groups are getting fed up with longer lines at security checkpoints as well.

A statement issued last week from American Airlines called the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, “unacceptable,” and blamed an understaffed TSA for the delayed departure of hundreds of flights due to customers stuck in security lines, according to NBC News.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

  • Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:35:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-04-17 05:20:39 GMT

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

  • R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:27:50 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:58 GMT

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly