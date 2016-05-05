Longer security lines impacting travelers at MYR, hubs across country

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Longer lines at security checkpoints at Myrtle Beach International Airport and hubs across the country are causing headaches for travelers.

Kirk Lovell, spokesperson for the Horry County Department of Airports, said roughly 50 travelers missed their flights Thursday due to long waits at security gates.

A press release from the Horry County Department of Airports encouraged travelers to arrive at the airport two hours prior to the scheduled time of departure for domestic flights and three hours for international travel.

“This allows time for parking and shuttle transportation, airline check-in, obtaining a boarding pass and going through the security screening process,” the release stated.

NBC News also reported that airlines, airports and industry groups are getting fed up with longer lines at security checkpoints as well.

A statement issued last week from American Airlines called the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, “unacceptable,” and blamed an understaffed TSA for the delayed departure of hundreds of flights due to customers stuck in security lines, according to NBC News.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.