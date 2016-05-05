Suspect arrested following standoff with Horry County police identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The suspect charged in connection with a domestic situation that led to a nearly eight-hour-long standoff with Horry County police Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning remains incarcerated.

Edwin John Rowan IV, 52, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and resisting arrest, according to Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis.

He remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday afternoon under a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.

Police responded to a residence on Orion Drive, in the Crystal Lake mobile home park, Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., due to a domestic complaint, Denis said. The woman at the home alleged her estranged husband had assaulted her with a knife when she went to the home to pick up some of her things.

She reportedly suffered minor injuries.

According to the arrest report, the incident with the knife was the result of an argument over missing guns.

The standoff allegedly began after the suspect locked himself inside the home. Officers asked Rowan where the guns were, to which he reportedly replied, “In my hand. If you want it, come and get it,” the report stated.

At 4:08 a.m., Wednesday, after nearly eight hours, the HCPD’s special operations unit forced its way into the home and took the suspect in custody.

There were no injuries reported in the standoff.

