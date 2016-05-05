Suspect arrested following standoff with Horry County police ide - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Suspect arrested following standoff with Horry County police identified

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Edwin John Rowan IV (Source: JRLDC) Edwin John Rowan IV (Source: JRLDC)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The suspect charged in connection with a domestic situation that led to a nearly eight-hour-long standoff with Horry County police Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning remains incarcerated.

Edwin John Rowan IV, 52, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and resisting arrest, according to Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis.

He remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday afternoon under a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.

Police responded to a residence on Orion Drive, in the Crystal Lake mobile home park, Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., due to a domestic complaint, Denis said. The woman at the home alleged her estranged husband had assaulted her with a knife when she went to the home to pick up some of her things.

She reportedly suffered minor injuries.

According to the arrest report, the incident with the knife was the result of an argument over missing guns.

The standoff allegedly began after the suspect locked himself inside the home. Officers asked Rowan where the guns were, to which he reportedly replied, “In my hand. If you want it, come and get it,” the report stated.

At 4:08 a.m., Wednesday, after nearly eight hours, the HCPD’s special operations unit forced its way into the home and took the suspect in custody.

There were no injuries reported in the standoff.

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

