Police ask public to identify 2 women accused of using cloned cr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police ask public to identify 2 women accused of using cloned credit card

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Images of the two woman accused of using a cloned credit card. (Source: MBPD) Images of the two woman accused of using a cloned credit card. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are looking for two women accused of using a cloned credit card to make fraudulent purchases at different stores in the Coastal Grand Mall.

On Wednesday, the victim told Myrtle Beach Police that he was advised by his financial institution that there was suspicious activity taking place on his account, according to the police report. The victim said his card was used at several Coastal Grand Mall stores on Tuesday.

Police stated in a Facebook post that at about 4:30 p.m., the two women shown in a picture posted to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page used a cloned credit card at several different stores.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference case 16-007275.

