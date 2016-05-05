Two people in Horry County become alleged victims of violent cri - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two people in Horry County become alleged victims of violent crime

Left: Danford Williams Jr., Right: Charles Hakeem Johnson. (Source: HCSO) Left: Danford Williams Jr., Right: Charles Hakeem Johnson. (Source: HCSO)

Horry County (WBMF) - Two people in Horry County allegedly became victims of violent crime and the suspects haven't been found.

On the night of April 4, 2016, 25-year-old Charles Hakeem Johnson broke into a home in the 1100 block of Bucksport Road and beat up a man. Johnson is wanted for assault and battery, first degree, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and first-degree burglary. The Horry County police report says when police arrived they saw the victim in a car leaving the scene, but lost him along the route. Johnson's last known address is on Horseshoe Circle in Conway.

In a separate incident, 27-year-old Danford Williams Jr. allegedly burst into a woman's home in the 2400 block of Plantation Drive back on December, 19, 2016, and began yelling at another woman. He allegedly pointed a gun at her and punched her in the face several times. Williams is wanted for first degree domestic violence and his last known address is on Long Acres Drive in Longs.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

