Car crashes into power pole, knocks out power near 62nd Avenue North

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A car crashed into a power pole Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach, knocking out power for people living on 62nd Avenue North.

Photos from a WMBF News photographer showed the pole cut in two.

Five Santee Cooper customers were without power as of 6:42 a.m., according to the company’s website. The outages were reported around 6:23 a.m.

The road was blocked off at Calhoun Road as crews worked to fix the pole and restore power.

WMBF News is working to get more details on the crash and the driver involved.

