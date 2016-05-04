Deal Diva: Deals and costs-saving ideas for Mother's Day - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Deal Diva: Deals and costs-saving ideas for Mother's Day

By Christel Bell, Anchor
Check out this week's Deal Diva video to see some of WMBF News' moms! (Source: WMBF News) Check out this week's Deal Diva video to see some of WMBF News' moms! (Source: WMBF News)
Tupelo Honey Cafe is offering a choice of complimentary desserts (Source: WMBF News) Tupelo Honey Cafe is offering a choice of complimentary desserts (Source: WMBF News)
Mothers will ride for free on Coast RTA on Sunday. (Source: WMBF News) Mothers will ride for free on Coast RTA on Sunday. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)-  This Sunday is Mother's Day and you absolutely can not forget to treat Mom!  Deal Diva found a few places that are offering special treats and deals for mom. 

Medieval Times.

Mothers are treated like royalty there. All this week the Myrtle Beach location will grant mother free admission. An attraction for the family, but mom gets all the perks, enjoying jousting with a meal. Moms are free with the purchase of a full-price adult ticket. Mother's Day package upgrades are also available. The package includes a framed photo of Mom, a "Royal Highness" sash, and champagne, mimosa or cider in a logo souvenir glass.  Don't forget to mention or enter code MDWEB16 at time of purchase. For more information about the Mother's Day special click here to go to the website. 

Tupelo Honey Cafe.

Mom will not spend her day in the kitchen on Sunday. Instead, treat her to some southern style cooking with twist. The restaurant located in Market Common, will have something on the menu mom will enjoy. 

"We're going to show love to mom on Mother's Day! We're offering a choice of complimentary desserts, we have $3 Strawberry Mimosas all day, and we're offering table side card for the kids, they will have coloring crayons and stickers to make mom a special card," said Stephanie Parsons, General Manager, of Tupelo Honey Cafe.

Wicked Tuna.

The Murrells Inlet restaurant will offer Lobster specials on their menu for the weekend. Mothers will receive a  complimentary Bloody Mary, Mimosa, or Glass of Champagne of their choice. 

Coast RTA.

Mothers will ride for free on Sunday. 

Haute Couture Nails Boutique.  

Mom will appreciate some spa services. She will be pampered to perfection at the new nail salon located at the Ocean Dunes Resort in Myrtle Beach. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, eyelash extensions, eyebrow waxing, even Brazilian waxes. There are several pedicures to choose from that include a Lemon Citrus Pedicure, Cocoa Pedicure, and Tea Enzyme Pedicure. Moms coming to get pampered will receive 50% off services received that day. " Moms are really important, so we want them to bring in their moms and we are going to give them half off on any services they receive, " explains Samantha Melvin, spokesperson for the Boutique. 

