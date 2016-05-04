HALEY: "I am not interested in serving as vice president" - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HALEY: "I am not interested in serving as vice president"

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (Source: Governor's office) South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (Source: Governor's office)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said thanks, but no thanks, to the notion of serving as vice president.

In a statement, Haley said she has great respect for the will of the people and will support the Republican nominee for president.

“While I am flattered to be mentioned and proud of what that says about the great things going on in South Carolina, my plate is full and I am not interested in serving as vice president,” Haley said.

Following the departures of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Donald Trump is now the presumptive GOP nominee for president.

Haley’s office did not respond to WMBF News’ request in reference to Trump’s donations to the governor’s campaigns in 2010 and 2014.

Trump donated $7,000 during Haley’s runs for office.

Tonight at 6:30 p.m., Lester Holt goes one-on-one with Trump live on NBC Nightly News.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

