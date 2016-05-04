Suspect facing drug, weapons charges following fatal off-campus shooting near CCU

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One person is facing charges in reference to a fatal off-campus shooting that occurred Monday at an apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, Jarvis Malik Strother is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana with close proximity to a school.

No further charges have been added at this time.

Cameron James Culp, 20, of Detroit, Mich., died of injuries sustained at the shooting at The Cove Apartments.

The case remains under investigation by the Conway Police Department

Related:

Victim in fatal shooting at off-campus housing near CCU was enrolled at HGTC

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.