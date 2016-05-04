Late Marlboro County Sheriff's deputy inducted into Law Enforcem - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Late Marlboro County Sheriff's deputy inducted into Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Delton Daniels (Source: odmp.org) Delton Daniels (Source: odmp.org)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Marlboro County Sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty was one of eight South Carolina law enforcement officers inducted into the Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Delton Daniels was one of three officers who died in 2015, according to a press release. He lost his life from injuries sustained in a car accident while on duty with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office in August.  

“Each year, we take a few moments to pause and remember those heroes who gave their lives serving the state of South Carolina,” said Leroy Smith, director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety. “This induction ceremony ensures that the families know that their loved ones’ memory and legacy live on.”

There are now 364 officers who hold a place of honor in the Hall of Fame Memorial Room, the release stated.

Bennettsville, surrounding communities honor late deputy

