Florence police seek to identify person of interest

Florence police are looking to identify this person of interest. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are working to identify a person following an incident that occurred at the Super Wal-Mart on Beltline Drive early Tuesday morning.

Florence Police Maj. Carlos Raines stressed police are simply trying to identify the individual. The person has not been accused of anything at this point.

Anyone with information as to the person’s identity is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 676-8831.

