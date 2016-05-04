More details emerge about Florence Civic Center expansion - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

More details emerge about Florence Civic Center expansion

Work is set to begin soon in the area around the Florence Civic Center. (Source: Ken Baker) Work is set to begin soon in the area around the Florence Civic Center. (Source: Ken Baker)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A multi-million dollar project in Florence is starting to get legs. 

Construction is set to begin soon in the area around the Civic Center on Radio Drive. Both the city of Florence and Florence County are giving $7 million each to the project.

Florence City Councilman Buddy Brand said both councils have already unanimously approved funding.

While the expansion has many moving parts to it, something pedestrians will notice are the additional sidewalks being added.

Those new infrastructure improvements will also provide more convenient access to shopping and hotels in the area.

Right now, there are also plans to add an amphitheater in the hillside near Florence Veterans Park.

Leaders of this project said the changes coming to the Radio Drive area are needed, as it serves as Florence’s hospitality district.

“This location is just prime for conventions to come in and do their business. Hopefully, we will get some type of transportation system to come in and will move people from the Magnolia Mall to the Florence Mall and then to the downtown area. If we can do that we will all be just alright,” said Brand.

Leaders of the project said residents should see construction starting by November.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

