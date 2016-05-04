Woman charged with prostitution for the second week in a row

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman was arrested for prostitution on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach exactly one week after being arrested for the same crime, according to police records.

Dawn Allyson Czaikowski, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of Ocean Blvd. at about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday and charged with prostitution, according to Myrtle Beach Police records.

Czaikowski was arrested last Wednesday, April 27, at about 10 p.m. near the 200 block of 19th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, records state.

Bond was again set at $781.

