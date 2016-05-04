Teen shoots man multiple times over cell phone purchase in Mulli - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Teen shoots man multiple times over cell phone purchase in Mullins, police say

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Ronald Levern Shannon III. (Source: Marion County Detention Center) Ronald Levern Shannon III. (Source: Marion County Detention Center)

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old Mullins man shot a 30-year-old man multiple times on in Mullins Sunday night; the shooting occurred over a cell phone purchase, according to Mullins Police Captain Joe Graham.

Ronald Levern Shannon III is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting the man on North Main Street some time between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, Capt. Graham said. Shannon is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

The victim was shot multiple times, but is now stable at a nearby hospital, Capt. Graham said.

Shannon is being held at the Marion County Detention Center, and was at a bond hearing on Tuesday, but the results of that hearing were not immediately available.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

