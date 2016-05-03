HCPD: Suspect in custody after almost eight hour standoff - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

HCPD: Suspect in custody after almost eight hour standoff

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
By Mandy Noell, Reporter
Connect
A large police presence was at an area mobile home park Tuesday night. (Source: WMBF News) A large police presence was at an area mobile home park Tuesday night. (Source: WMBF News)
A large police presence was at an area mobile home park Tuesday night. (Source: WMBF News) A large police presence was at an area mobile home park Tuesday night. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One man was taken into custody after a nearly eight-hour standoff with Horry County police Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to Lt. Raul Denis with the HCPD.

Police responded to the Crystal Lake Mobile Home Park around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night. Denis said the call was for a domestic violence situation on Orion Drive. The woman at the home said her estranged husband had assaulted her with a knife when she went to the home to pick up some of her things. Her injuries were minor.

The victim told police the suspect locked himself inside the home, that he might be armed with pistols and made threats to shoot police.

Denis said the suspect would not cooperate and the situation escalated into a standoff lasting nearly eight hours. Just after 4 a.m., Tuesday, HCPD Special Operations forced their way into the home and took him into custody.

No one was injured as a result of the standoff.

The suspect will be identified when formal charges are filed later on Wednesday.

Stick with WMBF News for updates..

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly