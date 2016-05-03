HCPD: Suspect in custody after almost eight hour standoff

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One man was taken into custody after a nearly eight-hour standoff with Horry County police Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to Lt. Raul Denis with the HCPD.

Police responded to the Crystal Lake Mobile Home Park around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night. Denis said the call was for a domestic violence situation on Orion Drive. The woman at the home said her estranged husband had assaulted her with a knife when she went to the home to pick up some of her things. Her injuries were minor.

The victim told police the suspect locked himself inside the home, that he might be armed with pistols and made threats to shoot police.

Denis said the suspect would not cooperate and the situation escalated into a standoff lasting nearly eight hours. Just after 4 a.m., Tuesday, HCPD Special Operations forced their way into the home and took him into custody.

No one was injured as a result of the standoff.

The suspect will be identified when formal charges are filed later on Wednesday.

