Horry County Council passes first reading of RIDE III sales tax,

Horry County Council passes first reading of RIDE III sales tax, project list

Horry County Council passed first reading of the RIDE III sales tax and project list. (Source: WMBF News) Horry County Council passed first reading of the RIDE III sales tax and project list. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The first reading to adopt the RIDE III sales tax and project list passed unanimously on first reading during Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting.

The list must pass three readings from county council before it will officially go on the referendum ballot in November.

RIDE III includes 13 projects, along with dirt roads and paving initiatives. All told, the infrastructure work comes in at $592 million.

Horry County Council cannot change the projects or the order they are listed. The governing body can only pass or deny RIDE III in its entirety.

“All these things are needed yesterday,” said Councilman Paul Prince at Tuesday’s meeting.

In other business, the council passed first reading of an ordinance allowing for livestock to be raised on one-and-a-half acres of land. The current law states it must be more than two acres.

An ordinance which would allow a citizen to use 25 acres of county land to grow wine grapes, host tastings and operate a small store on-site to sell wine passed first reading. The land buyer had seen this as another avenue for attracting visitors interested in agritourism.

