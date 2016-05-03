Mother shares experience as parent of transgender child in Horry - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Mother shares experience as parent of transgender child in Horry County Schools

By Amy Lipman, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Amy Lipman) (Source: Amy Lipman)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - While many people are concerned for the safety of their children in Horry County Schools' bathrooms, a parent of a transgender child came forward to explain why she feels they’re pushing for her own son's well-being to be at risk.

"That board meeting, I can't imagine they were thinking about my child in that manner,” she said. “It hurts. It really does hurt."

The woman wished to remain anonymous to protect her son’s identity. He is a fifth grader in Horry County Schools.

From the moment he could speak his mind, she said she knew he did not want to be her daughter. He wanted to be her son.

“For a very long time, he was a handsome prince, not a pretty princess,” she said.

She thought it was a phase.

“They’re tom boys. They’ll grow out of it,” she said. “Inevitably, at 5, he asked if he could be a boy.”

She tried for years to get him to conform to his biological sex, dressing him in feminine clothes and buying girly toys.

“Christmas for 10 years was miserable because toys would be left under the tree for weeks,” the mother said.

She eventually let him cut his hair short while he continued to live as a girl.

“That was the first step of, ‘I’m so happy. I’m starting to be free,’” she said.

However, the short haircut led to bullying at school.

“The bullies got so bad that it physically made him sick,” she said.

The mother eventually chose happiness for her son by allowing him to transition to a boy, which included changing his first name and starting at a new school.

“He felt complete and has been happier than any year prior,” she said. “We’ve made the honor roll. We have friends.”

Her son uses a separate gender-neutral bathroom at school, but other students understood that particular restroom as one students were not supposed to use.

“It would cause him anxiety and he wouldn’t use the bathroom,” she said. “He’d wait all day and he’d come home and use the bathroom.”

She said that situation has been fixed, but now, she’s worried for what’s to come for the rest of her son’s academic career in Horry County Schools.

“Their theory is to protect children and I just need them to understand that transgender children exist and we need to be protected too,” she said.

Julinna Oxley, affiliate faculty member of women’s and gender studies and associate professor of philosophy at Coastal Carolina University, said she agrees the fear of people who might harm others shouldn’t negatively affect the rights of transgender people.

"Pedophiles are a completely different animal and we have to watch out for them,” Oxley said. “We have to be very careful of them, but that is not the same as preventing someone who needs to use the restroom, who looks like they are a woman, to be using the woman's restroom."

She said laws are already on the books protecting people from being harmed in bathrooms. Plus, she said other people would notice if someone is pretending to be a gender different from what they live as on a daily basis in order to take advantage of protections for transgender people.

Oxley said people don't wake up one day deciding to be a different gender. She added that transgender people know their biological sex does not match what they feel they are on the inside and what they want society to recognize them as from the time they're young.

When that mismatched feeling results in anxiety, depression and severe self-loathing, Oxley said it's called gender dysphoria.

She said there is treatment for gender dysphoria, which is to allow people suffering from it to live as the gender they want to be, so they do not experience those negative emotions tied to feeling like they’re trapped in their biological bodies.

“It’s not a mental illness. It’s very treatable,” she said. “All you have to do is let them be themselves. All you have to do is let them choose.”

Oxley said transgender people usually aim to pass as the gender they identify with so people won't even know their sex at birth was different.

She added the suicide rate among transgender people is more than 40 percent compared to 4 percent of the general U.S. population. She said the murder rate is also growing.

Oxley said putting transgender people in the bathrooms of their biological sex can draw attention to the fact that they're transgender and put them at an even greater risk of danger.

“They're dressing as a woman. They're acting as a woman. They are being a woman in all the ways that we take to be socially acceptable,” she said. “To require that person to go into the men's bathroom would be disastrous."

Many people who are against allowing transgender people to use the bathrooms they identify with said the majority of people would be at risk in order to accommodate a minority.

Oxley said transgender people account for .5 percent of the general population. For comparison, she said people who use wheelchairs account for 1.5 percent. 

She said schools accommodate those who need wheelchairs, so they should accommodate everyone with all kinds of needs equally.

Oxley felt some flexibility would make it easy enough to accommodate everyone’s bathroom needs. However, she thinks the root of the resistance is society’s fundamental notions of what it means to be a man or be a woman are being challenged.

“When we try to start mixing that up, it’s threatening. It threatens the social order,” she said. “So this is what I think is really going on is there are these larger questions.”

Oxley said she thinks society needs to be more compassionate toward the transgender community.

Related story:

Horry County Schools decides to file brief supporting Title IX appeal

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

  • Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:35:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-04-17 05:20:39 GMT

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

  • R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:27:50 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:58 GMT

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly