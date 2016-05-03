Two suspects released following fatal shooting near CCU, police continue investigation

Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that happened near CCU. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A fatal shooting Monday at an off-campus apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University remains under investigation and no formal charges have been served as of Tuesday morning, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.

During the preliminary investigation, three people of interest were located and interviewed, Small said.

Following those interviews, two of the three persons of interest were released and have no charges at this time, Small added.

The third person is still in custody.

Cameron James Culp, 20, of Detroit, Mich., died Monday of injuries sustained in the shooting. An official with Horry Georgetown Technical College confirmed that Culp was enrolled in one class the community college.

