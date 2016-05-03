Two suspects released following fatal shooting near CCU, police - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two suspects released following fatal shooting near CCU, police continue investigation

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A fatal shooting Monday at an off-campus apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University remains under investigation and no formal charges have been served as of Tuesday morning, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.

During the preliminary investigation, three people of interest were located and interviewed, Small said.

Following those interviews, two of the three persons of interest were released and have no charges at this time, Small added.

The third person is still in custody.

Cameron James Culp, 20, of Detroit, Mich., died Monday of injuries sustained in the shooting. An official with Horry Georgetown Technical College confirmed that Culp was enrolled in one class the community college. 

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

