CCU police chief speaks about Monday’s fatal shooting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU police chief speaks about Monday’s fatal shooting

By Lisa Gresci, Anchor
Connect
CCU officials responded to Monday's fatal shooting at an off-campus housing complex. (Source: WMBF News) CCU officials responded to Monday's fatal shooting at an off-campus housing complex. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Following Monday's fatal shooting at an off-campus housing complex, Coastal Carolina University officials respond to it with a message for students.

CCU has limited housing for students in their junior and senior years, which causes many to live off campus in apartment complexes like The Cove Apartments, where Monday’s shooting took place.

David Roper, director of public safety for CCU, said he has seen three violent crimes in his seven years with the university. 

“We’ve had three serious incidents, this being the third. And each and every time, it's done by somebody that's ... they're not even students on this campus,” Roper said.

Dr. Debbie Conner, the vice president of campus life and student engagement, said students staying in complexes not associated with CCU are urged to take with them the lessons learned from living on campus their freshman and sophomore years.

That means reporting activity that seems out of place to campus and city authorities, and public safety.

“It’s important that those students continue to be vigilant in what they do," Conner said. 

Roper said that is how a crime like Monday's shooting can potentially be prevented.

“We would like you to call and let us know about these things and sometimes we can eliminate these things based on you helping us,” he said.

Though apartment complexes close to but not associated with the university have their own management, CCU officials meet with them once a semester or more to talk calendars, events, concerns and, most importantly, safety.

Conner believed many of the complexes do have their own forms of security, and campus police say they are patrolling in those areas too

Though they may be managed separately, Conner said the students living there keep them connected.

“I know yesterday (Monday), even though it was off campus and not affiliated with the university, we had some counselors go over," she said. "We want to make sure the students that are in that situation are supported.”

Students that may have seen either Monday’s shooting or the aftermath were invited to a meeting Tuesday afternoon with counselors.

The hope was they can move forward and deal with what the saw in a healthy way.

Related story:

Victim in fatal shooting at off-campus housing near CCU was enrolled at HGTC

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly