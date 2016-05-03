Small plane leaving from Myrtle Beach area crashes in New York, three killed

Three people died after a plane that took off from the Grand Strand area crashed in New York. (Source: NBC New York)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A small plane that took off from the Myrtle Beach area on its way to Plainville, Conn., crashed Tuesday afternoon in Syosset, N.Y., according to information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Information from Flight Aware stated the plane left the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach at 12:44 p.m., and was scheduled to land in Plainville at 4:03 p.m.

According to a press release from the Nassau County, N.Y. Police Department, the plane went down at 3:45 p.m., and created a large debris field.

The three people on board have been confirmed dead, according to Nassau County police.

According to the FAA, it was a Beech BE35 aircraft.

Information from a National Transportation Safety Board press conference Tuesday night stated the pilot reported issues with instrumentation and a mayday call was made.

The plane ultimately broke apart midair and debris fell across a two-mile area, according to the NTSB.

Identities of the victims have not been revealed, but the NTSB indicated there were two men and one woman on board.

