Consider This: Transgender bathroom debate bringing out the worst in people

The debate over bathroom use in Horry County Schools is bringing out the worst in people. At issue is a policy that allows transgender people to use the bathrooms of the gender with which they identify. Those who want this changed claim that is for the safety of the children. Apparently, the concern is that transgender students are predators who will use the bathroom to find and attack their victims.

That seems a little extreme, but what is most concerning is how people are conducting themselves….Arguing, yelling and singing hymns to drown out opposing views.

Consider This: If children are at the center of this debate, then I would think parents would want to use this as a teaching moment on how to express your opinions and respect others as well. Differing views make a community stronger as long as there is logical, collaborative and forward thinking decisions that come out of it.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.